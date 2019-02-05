NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are searching for the man who broke into the Tin Roof on Lower Broadway overnight.
A delivery person called police after noticing someone had broken in early Tuesday morning.
The intruder somehow broke a pipe during the incident, causing water to leak onto the floor.
An ATM inside of Tin Roof was broken into.
Tin Roof management says they will open at 4p.m. today.
Police said they found wet footprints on the roof of the building.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
