NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thieves broke into 51 North Tap Room on 51st Avenue at Georgia Avenue around 2 a.m. Friday. Police said someone broke in through the front door.
Investigators are checking with the business owners to see if anything was stolen from the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.