FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Officials say multiple bomb threats have been received across multiple cities in Middle Tennessee.
The bomb threats were all reportedly received via email and demanded the recipients to send Bitcoin.
In Nashville, the threats were received at these five locations:
- St. Cecelia Academy - 4210 Harding Pike
- Greenwood Cemetery - 1428 Elm Hill Pike
- Tennessee Tower - 312 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.
- Ensworth Lower/Middle School Campus - 4141 Woodlawn Dr.
- Accurate Staging - 840 Cowan St.
In Franklin, threats were received at four locations, including:
- Building with multiple businesses at 130 Seaboard Lane
- Building with multiple businesses at 580 Franklin Rd.
One threat has been received so far in Clarksville:
- Strip mall - Highway 41 Bypass
According to NBC News, dozens of bomb threats being reported at news outlets, government buildings, banks, libraries, schools and other businesses across the country.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
