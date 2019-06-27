NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are on the scene of a dead body found near Murfreesboro Pike and Spence Lane.
According to Metro Police, preliminary investigation found the body was decomposing and a gun was nearby.
Police are still working to determine the cause of death and how long the body had been there. The Medical Examiners Office is investigating also.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
