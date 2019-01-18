NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating after a body was found in north Nashville on Friday morning.
According to officials, the body was found in some bushes near the intersection of 16th Avenue North and Herman Street.
It's unclear at this time if the death was suspicious.
Stay with News4 for updates on this story.
