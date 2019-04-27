BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are working to identify the man who robbed the SunTrust Bank near Brentwood on Saturday.
Metro Police said the man, who appeared to be in his late 40s or 50s, entered the bank at 5030 Thoroughbred Lane at 10:30 a.m. and asked for a deposit slip. He then wrote a robbery demand note on the deposit slip and presented it to the teller who complied. After receiving the money, the robber fled.
Police said the man is around six feet tall with an average build. He wore a silver Dallas Cowboys cap and a black and white plaid jacket.
Anyone recognizing the suspect should contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
