NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating an attempted robbery that ended with shots being fired in southeast Nashville.
A man was shot in the leg in the 100 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard, which is near the Tony Sudekum Homes.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-critical injuries.
It's not clear if any suspects are in custody.
