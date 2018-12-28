MADISON, TN (WSMV)- Police are looking for a man who robbed a Madison gas station at gunpoint Thursday night.
Police say a black male wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, gloves and a mask ran into the Exxon at 3740 Dickerson Road around 9p.m.
Authorities say he demanded money while holding a handgun.
According to police, he stole a significant amount of money then ran toward Westchester Drive.
This robbery is still under investigation.
