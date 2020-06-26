NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are at the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Hermitage.
Police say the shooting involves an estranged husband and wife at a home in the 200 block of Bonnaspring Drive.
The shooting happened at around 5 p.m.
News4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is made available.
