NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a stabbing in Antioch.
Police say officers responded to a stabbing call on Wildgrove Drive at around 7:15 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a woman stabbed several times. They also found a man inside of his car who had stabbed himself several times.
Officers approached the man who then threatened the officers with a knife. He then attempted to drive away and hit a police car. The man ended up stopping a short distance away and was taken into custody.
Both the man and woman were taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
