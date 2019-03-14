MURFREESBORO CITY MAP

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in are investigating a deadly shooting in Murfreesboro.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Forrest Street just before 10 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report about a woman who was not breathing.

When officers arrived, they discovered the victim had a gunshot wound to her face.

The woman was taken to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said they are working to determine how the woman was shot.

