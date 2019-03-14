MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in are investigating a deadly shooting in Murfreesboro.
Officers responded to the 400 block of Forrest Street just before 10 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report about a woman who was not breathing.
When officers arrived, they discovered the victim had a gunshot wound to her face.
The woman was taken to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police said they are working to determine how the woman was shot.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.