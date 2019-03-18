NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting after a man walked into a gas station Monday night with a gunshot wound.
Police say the victim, a juvenile, walked into the Shell station on the 1900 block of DB Todd Blvd with a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest.
At this time, it is unclear when and where the shooting took place.
The victim arrived at the gas station around 6:40 p.m. He was transported to Vanderbilt for treatment. The injury is not life-threatening.
Police say the suspects are possibly two juveniles.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
