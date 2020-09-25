NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to learn more about a teenager who was shot and left outside a South Nashville gas station Thursday night.
Police tell News4 a black SUV left the 15-year-old at a gas station on Murfreesboro Pike.
Police say the teen went inside and told the clerk he had been shot. Officers found one bullet casing where the teen was dropped off.
No suspect descriptions have been provided at this time.
News4 is working to gather the latest information as it is made available.
