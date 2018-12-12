Detectives with Metro Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a 17-year-old male.
The initial call indicated that a person was laying at the intersection of 14th Avenue and Buchanan St. with gunshot wounds. Officers responded to the scene but did not find a victim.
A witness told police that the victim may have been transported to the hospital by a black Nissan Titan.
Police say a 17-year-old male walked into St. Thomas Midtown Hospital with a gunshot injury to his lower leg. A Titan matching the description was located at the hospital.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
