NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating after a man allegedly sprayed some type of chemical inside a Nashville nightclub over the weekend.
Officers said the incident happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday at Play Dance Bar, which is located on Church Street in Midtown.
The victim told police he was on the dance floor when he started coughing and couldn't breathe.
Investigators reviewed the security video from the dance floor and said they could see an Asian man pulling an object out of his pocket and spraying it. This happened around the same time the victim reported his symptoms began.
The suspect was wearing a black jacket and gray or white pants.
The victim was treated at the scene and refused to be taken to the hospital.
Officers said they were unable to find any additional victims from the incident.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
