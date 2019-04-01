NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are looking for the gunman involved in a shooting south of downtown Nashville on Monday morning.
A man was shot outside a home in the 80 block of Fain Street, about a half mile away from the school where U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is speaking at an event.
According to officials, the victim's injuries are life-threatening. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Police have not released a description of the gunman at this time.
Police tell us one man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a home on Fain St. Police are still working to get details of a shooter. This is a half mile away from Cameron Middle...where US secretary of education Betsy DeVos is appearing today. pic.twitter.com/Xr0ZpkPVt7— Forrest Sanders (@WSMV_Forrest) April 1, 2019
