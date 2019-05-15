NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the stomach in North Nashville Wednesday night.
The victim's wife flagged down police officers near the intersection of Clarksville Pike and 26th Ave North. The victim was alert and talking, according to police, but he was taken to Vanderbilt with serious injuries.
The victim told police he was shot near his backyard on the 3200 block of Crowe Drive by two black men. He returned fire but wasn't sure if he hit any of the suspects.
Police said soon after the shooting, a black man in his twenties was dropped off at St. Thomas Midtown with a serious gunshot wound. It is unclear if that man is one of the suspects, but police are investigating.
