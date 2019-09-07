NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot in the arm in North Nashville.
The shooting happened Saturday around 11:45 near Formosa street.
Police say a male victim was transported to the hospital for gunshot wounds to his arm.
Right now, police do not have any information on a possible suspect. They say there were also no witnesses.
