CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot for the health department building in Clarksville.
An employee found the victim's body and called police around 4:45 a.m. Thursday.
Police said the man was dead when they arrived at the scene in the 300 block of Pageant Lane.
Investigators said there were no obvious signs of foul play, but they are treating the death as a homicide because of standard procedures.
Officers are processing the scene, which could cause issues for drivers and pedestrians in the area. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.
If anyone has information about the death is asked to call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5340 or the tipline at 931-645-8477. Information can also be submitted online anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
