WAYNE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators believe a father who shot his son in Wayne County acted in self-defense.

According to District Attorney Brent Cooper, the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. The investigation began when 47-year-old Greg Bratcher called 911 and reported that he shot his 25-year-old son Jansen Bratcher.

Responding officers found Greg Bratcher attempting to give aid to his son. Investigators believe at this time that Greg Bratcher was acting in self-defense when he shot his son, and no charges are being filed at this time.

An autopsy and other forensic tests have been requested.

