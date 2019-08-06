MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police Department are investigating a vehicle crash into the Hair Productions salon on Memorial Blvd.
According to MPD, a customer inside the store was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the car was unharmed. The driver told police that they attempted to park and the vehicle accelerated forwards.
The building will be accessed for structural damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.