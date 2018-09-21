Metro police are investigating a fatal incident involving a WeGo Public Transit bus on Friday morning.
The incident occurred around 5:30 this morning near the intersection of Gallatin Avenue and Eastland Avenue.
Police are trying to determine if the pedestrian was struck by the bus. The bus and driver have been removed from service, pending review by the Metro Transit Authority.
