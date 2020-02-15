NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an accident where a large vehicle, possibly a semi, drove into an apartment building and then drove away.
When police arrived to the Hickory Chase Apartments, they saw a damaged building with no vehicle present, no vehicle parts at the scene and no witnesses that can corroborate the theory.
Two apartments were damaged during this crash and the residents are being relocated as a result of this.
This is a continuing investigation and News4 will continue to bring you updates as they come in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.