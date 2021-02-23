NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the scene where a pedestrian was struck by two vehicles in the 2900 of Dickerson Pike Tuesday night.
At this time, the pedestrian is listed in critical injury, according to Metro PD.
News4 is at the scene gathering more information and will update this story as information is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.