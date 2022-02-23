CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clarksville Police are looking for two men who attempted to rob a gun store one week ago.
Two men drove to Clarksville Guns and Archery on Golf Club Lane around 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 16. Police said the unidentified men exited the vehicle and tried to enter the shop by smashing the front door window.
Video surveillance footage shows the men arrive in a dark-colored Scion TC and walk to the storefront. The police did not provide any further information.
CPD would like anyone with information on the men’s identity or whereabouts to call 931-645-8477.
