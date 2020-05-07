NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 130 block of Lafayette Street Thursday night.
The victim, a 27-year-old male, then ran down the street to the 150 block of Lafayette Street in the Napier area before police were contacted around 7:30 p.m.
He is currently at Vanderbilt Medical Center with critical injuries after being shot in the chest.
At this time, there are no witnesses to the incident and no suspect information as of yet.
News4 has a crew at the scene and will bring you updates as they are made available.
