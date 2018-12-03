WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) - Police say there is no validity to a threat that was made toward a Robertson County School.
According to Smokey Barn News, the threat involved White House Heritage High School.
The Robertson County Sheriff's Office said extra security was in place at the school as the investigation continued.
Authorities ultimately decided the threat was a hoax that was started by a student and was circulated on social media.
According to Smokey Barn News, the district attorney will determine if any charges will be filed in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.