Metro Nashville Police are investigating a possible stabbing at the Dogwood restaurant and bar early Saturday morning in Midtown.
Crews on the scene say at least three people were injured in the stabbing. Their conditions are not known at this time.
The call for the stabbing went out to officers just before 3 a.m.
Police closed part of Division Street as they investigated.
No information for possible suspects has been released at this time.
Stay with News 4 for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.