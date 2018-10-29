NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Police reported a stabbing late Sunday night that left one man injured.
Around 11 p.m., a man asked a stranger if he could borrow their phone, as his cellphone battery had just died.
The two began walking toward Lafayette Street, when the victim claims he didn't feel safe anymore.
According to police, as the victim turned to walk away, the suspect stabbed him.
The victim did not realize he had been stabbed until he had reached 2nd Avenue and noticed that he was bleeding from his side.
He is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and has non-life threatening injuries.
The victim described the man that stabbed him as male, black, around 30 years old and wearing a grey sweatshirt.
If you have any information on the suspect, please contact Metro Police.
