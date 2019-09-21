NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A shooting investigation is underway in Antioch after a man was shot outside of a hookah bar overnight.
Metro Police say the victim told them he was at the Soho Lounge on Bell Road around 2 a.m. when he witnessed a large fight break out in the parking lot. He then heard gunshots and began running from the area.
According to officials, he was shot while running away. A friend of the victim then drove him to Southern Hills Hospital for treatment.
Police have not yet identified any of the suspects involved.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
