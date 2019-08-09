NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the scene of a shooting on Murfreesboro Pike.
Emergency crews were called out to 420 Murfreesboro Pike at about 11 p.m.
Police said the victim was hit in the lower abdomen and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
