NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 24 Eastbound near mile marker 53.
Police say a victim told them a two door dark colored Nissan pulled up alongside his car and fired five round. Three of the bullets hit the victim in the back and leg.
The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Another car was hit by gunfire but its occupants were not injured.
All lanes of I-24 Eastbound were closed for nearly two hours.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
