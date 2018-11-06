ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Police responded to a shots fired called on Lake Towne Drive late last night.
When authorities arrived, they report seeing a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.
She was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by the NFD.
Police found shell casings and a handgun at the intersection of Lake Towne and Hamilton Drive.
This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, call the MNPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.