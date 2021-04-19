NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Downtown residents are concerned over the recent spike in shots fired calls especially after a murder this weekend.

Police said three men got into an argument on Demonbreun Street early Saturday morning. There was a shooting and two men were shot. Christopher Hill was killed in the shooting.

MP: One man dead and another injured in downtown shooting Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured another downtown early Saturday morning.

"That was an alarming thing to hear," Tami Schein said.

Schein's boyfriend's daughter just moved to Nashville and bought a house nearby.

"She likes this area and likes to walk around and things, so it's a little bit scary and concerning," Schein said

News 4 has been receiving calls from people complaining about shots being fired. News 4 asked and found that there have been seven 911 calls made because of shots being fired on Demonbreun Street since the start of the year.

In many of these cases, police said when they show up, there is nobody hurt, the caller isn't around, and officers have no way of knowing if shots were fired.

"It's pretty wild,” downtown resident Katie Minor said. “This is a pretty safe area of Nashville for the most part, so it's a little disturbing to see that there's some sort of regular violence that's going on.”

Police said the latest case seems to be targeted, which makes some residents feel a little better.

"Knowing that there was some sort of issue that led up to it and it wasn't random puts your mind at ease a little bit," Minor said.

Still, those who live, work, and play in the area are concerned about the recent criminal activity.

"Any kind of situation like that is scary and you don't want your kids and the people you love around that kind of stuff," Schein said.