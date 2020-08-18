Hendersonville Police are say they have investigated multiple reports of mailbox explosions over the summer.

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police are investigating multiple reports of mailbox explosions over the summer. 

Police said they believe individuals responsible have been using fireworks to explode the mailboxes. No injuries have been reported to police. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at (615)-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615)-594-4113. Tips may also be sent in using the P3 Tips Mobile Application. 

