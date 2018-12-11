NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Police say a Mapco on Gallatin Pike was robbed this morning.
Around 12:15a.m., the store clerk says the suspect entered the 4126 Gallatin Pike Mapco and asked for a tobacco product.
Authorities say that when the clerk opened the cash drawer, the thief reached over the counter and stole the drawer.
The store clerk says the thief claimed he had a gun.
The suspect then fled the scene in a red sedan.
Police describe the suspect as a black male wearing blue jeans and a grey sweater, about 35 to 45 years old.
Authorities say that another Mapco robbery occurred at 611 51st Ave. not long before this one.
This investigation is ongoing.
