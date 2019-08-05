NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are gathering evidence in a deadly shooting on 16th Avenue North on the north side of town on Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called out to the 1600 block around 8:45 p.m. Police arrived to a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. He was later pronounced dead at Vanderbilt Hospital.
Authorities say several shell casings were found and it appeared to have been a drive-by shooting. There is no information yet on a suspect.
North precinct detectives are continuing to investigate.
