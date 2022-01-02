NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Nashville man who was known for calling in fake bomb threats was arrested Friday night.
Metro Nashville Police arrested Joshua Jones on New Year’s Eve after receiving several calls saying that he had placed a bomb within the walls of a building.
On the 911 call, the caller said to the dispatcher, “there is going to be a bombing on New Years Eve, and he works for a construction company and they have planted a bomb in a wall where kids hang out and its going to go off on New Years Eve and there will be a lot of dead people.”
Officers were dispatched at 3:36 p.m. to a Vouge Cleaners located at 465 Bell road in response to allegations of a bomb threat.
Prior to the officer’s arrival, Jones entered the location and asked to use the phone to call his brother. Instead, he called the 911 dispatcher and threatened that he had construction workers working for him that had planted the bomb authorities said.
When Jones hung up, the business employee at the location gave 911 dispatchers a description of what Jones looked like.
When officers finally arrived, Jones denied making any bomb threats authorities said. Officers then contacted the Specialized Investigation Division to find that this was not the first time Jones had done this.
SID found that Jones had made several previous bomb threats in a similar style followed by the business owner providing a detailed description of him.
Jones was booked for creating false reports which, according to Metro Nashville police, is considered a class C felony offense.
