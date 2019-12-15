NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at a home in North Nashville early Sunday morning.
A man was killed in the stabbing, police tells News 4 crews on scene. One person is in police custody.
Police are on scene at the home on the 1700 Block of 22nd Ave N. Police say the stabbing happened at a "rooming house."
The initial call went out just after 6 a.m.
Police say the first officer on the scene began CPR however the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Fire Department.
Stay with News 4 for the latest details.
