Police investigate deadly shooting in parking lot in Antioch

NASHVILLEM, TN (WSMV0 - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Antioch section of Nashville on Friday morning.
The shooting took place in the Walmart parking lot in the 3000 block Hamilton Church Road around 11:30 a.m.
Police said a male was found shot and killed found by officers. The name and age of the man was not released by police.
News 4 is sending a crew to the scene and will have updates on air and online.
