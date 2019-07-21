MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a deadly collision between a pickup and motorcycle on South Rutherford Boulevard on Saturday night just before 9:00 p.m.
Officers said the preliminary investigation showed the pickup driver was exiting the Blue Apartments and attempted to turn onto South Rutherford Boulevard when it was struck on the side by the motorcycle.
Emergency crews treated the two people on the motorcycle at the scene.
A man on the motorcycle was rushed to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
The other passenger from the motorcycle was transported to TriStar Stone Crest Medical Center.
The driver of the pickup was not injured, police said.
Police have not released names of the people involved until all their families are notified.
