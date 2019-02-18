MADISON,TN (WSMV) - Police say a surveillance video shows a man and woman breaking into an insurance business in Madison on Monday morning.
Police say it happened around 1 a.m. at 1019 Gallatin Pike.
According to police, an alarm went off, and a man in the surveillance video used a rock to break the front door of the business.
Police say the suspects attempted to steal an ATM but were unsuccessful. The suspects were also unsuccessful at stealing a TV, police say.
Authorities say the man and woman left after about a minute. Surveillance video shows the man and woman in a car with the license plate 4M8-1T5.
Police say the car fits the description of a vehicle used during a reported burglary at a restaurant next door on Friday.
Police believe the pair also broke into a Mexican restaurant about a mile away overnight.
This investigation is ongoing. Stay with News4 for updates.
