FRANKLIN, TENN. (WSMV) - Franklin Police are working to gather information after a Starbucks was robbed Tuesday afternoon.
Police say they responded to the Starbucks at 204 South Royal Oaks shortly before 3:30 p.m. after an armed man entered the store, presented a pistol in his waistband and demanded money.
The vehicle involved, pictured above, had a temp tag and damage on the drivers side rear corner panel.
No injuries were reported during this incident.
News4 is at the scene and will update this story as information is made available.
