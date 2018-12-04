BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
Around 11 p.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was shot while he was inside his home at 1426 Dozier Court, authorities say.
Police say multiple shots were fired into the Brenthaven neighborhood home.
Brentwood Police say the man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's family was also inside the home at the time of the shooting, but none of them were harmed.
Authorities say the shots were fired from the street.
This investigation is ongoing.
If you have information on this incident, contact Brentwood Police at (615) 371-0160.
