NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman was transported to St. Thomas West hospital Thursday morning for life-threatening injuries after she told officers she was run over by a car.
According to Metro Police, the incident happened on General George Patton Road. Further investigation revealed that the victim and another woman were intoxicated and fighting.
Investigators are still trying to determine whether or not the victim was actually run over by a car and what led to her life-threatening injuries. The other woman has not been identified.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
