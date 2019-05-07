NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested early Tuesday on charges of public intoxication after he reportedly refused to leave the Nashville International Airport and got in the face of a Metro officer.
On Tuesday, May 7, just before 1 a.m., investigators were called out to the Nashville International Airport for the report of a intoxicated man being disorderly. When they arrived, they met with the suspect, Keith Morris Jr., who they said smelled like alcohol. His eyes were reportedly watery and he was unsteady on his feet. Morris Jr. told investigators that he was upset because he thought airport employees were laughing at him, which caused him to loudly swear at them. Officers told him that he needed to leave the airport because he could not stay there for his morning flight and would need to check into a hotel.
When an officer tried escorting him out of the airport, it was then he reportedly got in the officer's face and told them that he wasn't leaving.
Morris Jr. was arrested and booked into Davidson County Jail.
