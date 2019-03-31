JOELTON, TN (WSMV) - Investigators said an intoxicated man driving on a suspended license crashed into a fence, fled the scene, stole a fire department vehicle, and attempted to fight a first responder.
On Sunday morning around 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on the 6500 block of Old Clarksville Pike which caused damage to a fence. Before they arrived, 29-year-old Omar Howard fled the scene of the crash, ran around a house and jumped into a Nashville Fire Department vehicle fleeing the scene.
Investigators said Howard drove around and ended up back at the original location of the crash, driving off the road into a yard. Around this time, Nashville Fire Department First Responders tried to pull Howard out of the vehicle, but Howard reportedly became aggressive toward the first responders, attempting to punch one of them. Officers were able to arrive at the scene and take Howard into custody.
Investigators said Howard showed several signs of intoxication and disclosed that he had been driving the vehicle involved in the initial crash and had been drinking. Examples of statements Howard made to investigators include “I wasn’t driving the truck,” “I’ve been drinking a little bit,” and “I was only driving the car.”
Officers searched Howard’s vehicle and found 7.9 grams of marijuana. Further investigation also found Howard’s driver’s license was suspended.
Howard consented to a blood test due to the circumstances of the DUI. His blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was not immediately reported to News4.
Howard faces charges of DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license, theft of $2,500 or more, aggravated assault of an officer, vandalism $1,000 or less, and drug possession. He is being held on $29,000 bond and is scheduled for first appearance in court on Monday morning.
