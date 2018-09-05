MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Madison.
Officers responded to the Highland Ridge Apartments on Due West Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
They found a man lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. He is now undergoing surgery at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.
A woman later arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg. She said she was with the male victim at the apartment complex. She has since been released from the hospital.
At the scene, police detained at least one person of interest. He reportedly told officers that the shooting was in self-defense.
