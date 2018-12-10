The countdown until Christmas is on and, most nights, the mall parking lots are packed.
"I'd rather go out and do it than do it online," said Nashville shopper Wendy Fretter.
Police will be patrolling all over the city but there are certain places they respond to more regularly.
We put in an open records request to the Metro police department for incidents they responded to over the past two year.
According to their records, they responded to zero incidents at One Bellevue Place, one at Nashville West, 74 incidents at Green Hills Mall and 131 at Opry Mills.
The vast majority of those incidents were shoplifting incidents.
Though police do have records of several assaults: five at Green Hills and
35 at Opry Mills.
Spokespersons for both Green Hills and Opry Mills declined to comment.
Opry Mills is, by far, the busiest of the four shopping malls and people who work there said they take several steps to keep shoppers safe.
"I know, on the weekends at my store, personally we have like actual police that come in and they're security," said employee Loren Rhum.
Still, these savvy mall-goers suggested you follow their lead.
"I make sure that I park near the front of where I'm going in and I'm very aware of whose around me," said Fretter.
"I always just stay off my phone and keep my head up," said Rhum.
