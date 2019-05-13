Destiny Hodge

BRISTOL, VA (WSMV) - Police in Bristol, Virginia want you to be on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to investigators, Destiny Hodge is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

Hodge was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday leaving a Kroger on Midway Street in Bristol and heading towards Gate City Highway. She has not been heard from since, and it is unclear which direction she may have gone to.

If you have any information that can aid investigators in the search for Hodge, you're asked to contact the Bristol, Virginia Police Department at 276-645-7400.

